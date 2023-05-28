Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 858 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.41. 108,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.01. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

