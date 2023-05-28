Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PRVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,484. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at $164,400,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,608.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,371,773 shares of company stock worth $551,840,171. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

