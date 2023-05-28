Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

