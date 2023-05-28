Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.42 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $78.42 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00015794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33799551 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,219,378.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

