Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

PRU stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 890.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

