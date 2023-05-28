PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at $794,074,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070,905 shares in the company, valued at $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,272,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,190 shares of company stock worth $75,049,317. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

