PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PTC stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,345,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,172,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,190 shares of company stock worth $75,049,317 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

