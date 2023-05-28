PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

PTCT opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

