Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PULM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. 11,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

