Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.3853425 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,651,334.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

