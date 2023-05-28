Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lifecore Biomedical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

