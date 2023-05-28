Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.35 and a one year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

