Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($11.17). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($6.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.44. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $363.20.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

