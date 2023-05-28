Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Cut by Zacks Research

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

