Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Reduced by Analyst

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

EBS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

