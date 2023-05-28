Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.85 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00009940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $292.00 million and $30.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.48 or 0.06796697 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,675,180 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.