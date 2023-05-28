Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

