Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BHP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,332 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 94,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Stock Up 3.0 %

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP opened at $56.67 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.