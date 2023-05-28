Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

