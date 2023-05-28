Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

