Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

