QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $175.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,580.43 or 0.99967313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014965 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.