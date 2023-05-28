QUASA Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $176.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,238.09 or 0.99998062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152473 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $357.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

