RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Down 0.1 %

RDCM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.