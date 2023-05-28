Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $1.73 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

