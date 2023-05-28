Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.