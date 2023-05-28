Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

