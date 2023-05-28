Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ABIO, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, APTO, ATTO, BATRK, BTX, CO, CPHI)

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 28th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

