Reviewing Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 10.10% -3.90% -1.82% Koninklijke DSM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Koninklijke DSM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million 2.46 $91.76 million $0.17 33.12 Koninklijke DSM $10.89 billion 2.17 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Koninklijke DSM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke DSM 0 0 6 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.14%. Koninklijke DSM has a consensus target price of $156.25, suggesting a potential upside of 361.60%. Given Koninklijke DSM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke DSM is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers animal nutrition and health products, including vitamins, premixes, carotenoids, enzymes, microbes, and eubiotics; human nutrition and health products comprising vitamins, nutritional lipids, minerals, carotenoids, nutraceuticals, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients; premix, market-ready solutions, and personalized nutrition; human milk oligosaccharides; and skin and sun care, hair care, and aroma ingredients; omega-3 fatty acids; and specialty food enzymes, cultures, bio-preservation, texturizing hydrocolloids, sugar reduction, and savory taste solutions. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics used in components for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food-packaging, and consumer goods industries; and Dyneema, a fiber solution for use in personal protection, workwear, sports apparel, outdoor equipment, ropes and slings, synthetic chains, and nets for the aquaculture, and renewable energy sectors. The Innovation Center segment offers biomedical materials, and medical device and material manufacturing technologies in the areas of cardiovascular, continence care, dental, diabetes management, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, peripheral vascular, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and wound management. It also commercializes yeast technology yeast for ethanol production. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

