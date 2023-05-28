Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$98.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

