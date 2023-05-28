RS Group (LON:RS1) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RS1. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 870.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 920.07. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

RS Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61). In other RS Group news, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61). Also, insider Simon Pryce acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00). 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.