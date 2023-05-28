RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $96.58 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,281.89 or 1.00101518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $96.58 million and $35,133.97 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,254.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00327488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00565730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00418517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001182 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,539.99080731 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,224.26090331 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,009.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

