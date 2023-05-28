Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS stock opened at C$35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.34. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$37.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.