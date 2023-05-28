Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0141

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $1,596.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.00 or 0.06764995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,352,487,633 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,899,010 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.