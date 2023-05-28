Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $284.15 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day moving average of $326.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $968.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

