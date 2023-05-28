Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $284.15 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day moving average of $326.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $968.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.
