Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of SATLW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.