Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 342.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.