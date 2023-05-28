Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 309,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,752. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

