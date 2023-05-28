SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.51. 7,911,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,280. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

