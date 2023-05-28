SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $5.40 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $923.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $851.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

