SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

LULU stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average of $337.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

