SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $947,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $313.00. 764,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,979. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

