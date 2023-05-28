SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

