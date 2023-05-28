Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Posted by on May 28th, 2023

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

SHOP stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

