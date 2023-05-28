Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.
Shopify Stock Up 2.7 %
SHOP stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.