Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,889 shares in the company, valued at $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,368 shares of company stock worth $78,670. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

