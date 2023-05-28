Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.02) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.79) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.29) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.62).

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLM opened at GBX 2,954 ($36.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,116 ($38.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,754.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,792.39.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,236.84%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

