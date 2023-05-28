Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Kingswood Stock Performance

LON:KWG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of -0.20. Kingswood has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.28.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

