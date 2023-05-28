Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Kingswood Stock Performance
LON:KWG opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of -0.20. Kingswood has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.28.
Kingswood Company Profile
