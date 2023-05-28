Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 140.5%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
