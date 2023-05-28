Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 140.5%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

(Get Rating)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.