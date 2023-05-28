Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rises By 46.0%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,860. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

