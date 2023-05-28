Short Interest in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Drops By 14.3%

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHRN remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Ahren Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHRN. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ahren Acquisition by 129.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,856,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ahren Acquisition by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,087,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,367,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,927,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

